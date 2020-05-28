MEMPHIS, TN (WSMV) - Protests over the death of George Floyd, who died at the hands of a police officer in Minnesota, began spilling over into Tennessee late Wednesday night.
WMC-TV Memphis reported that large demonstrations warranted police to show up in riot gear to try and disperse the crowd, with nearly two dozen police cruisers responding to the scene on Union Avenue.
The protesters were demanding justice for Floyd, who died in Minneapolis after being pinned down by an officer in the street.
At least three people were taken into custody.
