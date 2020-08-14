NASHVILLE, TENN. (WSMV) - For the first time in over two months, the grounds outside the state capitol building are empty.
Nine weeks of protests against police brutality and racial inequality concluded after Tennessee lawmakers passed a bill that would make camping on state property a felony.
Following the special session that concluded on Wednesday, Governor Bill Lee addressed the media and voiced his support for the legislation passed.
"Law enforcement will be instructed to follow the law and enforce the law, as will citizens," Gov. Lee said. "That's really what law and order in a civil society is, and I think we're moving in the right direction here."
Gov. Lee said he doesn't think one bill will accomplish criminal justice reform and that his police reform team will work over the next several months.
It's possible more legislative suggestions could be made at the beginning of 2021.
News4 asked Tennessee Highway Patrol about the sudden clear-out and whether they enforced it.
The THP responded saying they have not issued a do not return directive.
"To protest or not to protest is the choice of an individual."
