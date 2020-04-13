On Friday nights during isolation, a man has been bringing a whole lot of people together without those people actually being together. He's here to make an audience happy in a time when people need it.
Last Friday was a quiet night out in the country, a quiet night in downtown Hopkinsville. But then, the show hadn't started yet.
Jason Montgomery furiously hit the piano keys in his living room, knocking out one rock-and-roll hit after another.
By day, Jason's an AT&T mobility field engineer, but Friday nights, he's the piano man. He goes live from Facebook, performing shows for up to five hours, reaching people isolated in their homes. Those people love it.
“When I play, something happens with people," Jason said. “I make people smile. I make people feel things maybe they haven’t felt in a while.”
We talked to Jason, of course, using a little social distancing.
“That’s good," he laughed, standing from his porch a few feet away. "I’m used to staying away from people, so this doesn’t bother me.”
All around his city, signs on doors talk of growing concerns.
“The Coronavirus," Jason said. “There are places that have closed their doors for good. I know people who have been laid off. I know people who have tested positive. It has hit home.”
Though his little venue has porch lights rather than stage lights, Jason's here to give us a window to a more carefree time, and there's not a bad seat to the show.
“The real story is in the windows of the people watching," he said.
