Teachers confiscated a bag full of a green leafy substance from a student at Giles County High School.
They thought it was pot, turned out it was hemp.
Teachers gave it to police, who also had no way to tell the difference.
"It's been a battle for law enforcement," said Giles County Sheriff Kyle Helton.
Helton pointed out the two plants look and smell the same.
Even well-trained K9 officers can't tell the two apart.
"So, if our guys stop someone and they say, 'well I've got hemp,' it's hard to determine what it is," said Helton.
Even when people test positive after, let's say a crash, police can't tell whether they've used marijuana or hemp since – legally - hemp can have THC levels of up to 0.3 percent.
"If you've been taking the hemp pills or maybe the oils and you have levels of THC come back in your system, as an administrator what are we going to do," said Helton.
Officers across the state are calling for new laws.
They want definitive punishments for those caught with hemp with "higher than legal" THC levels.
They said it's a matter of public safety.
"If they're selling your child a joint and the THC is supposed to be under 0.3, but we don't know. What if that THC level is a 10? They could get behind the wheel. They could get impaired," said Helton.
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is working to purchase a machine that could test products and determine their THC levels. That machine costs hundreds of thousands of dollars.
Officers said having one machine to cover the whole state could mean a back-log in cases.
