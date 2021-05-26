NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Nashville Electric Service says power has been restored after a broken power pole left nearly 6,300 customers east of the Nashville Airport without power on Wednesday morning.
The outages were reported just after 5:30 a.m. Wednesday.
As of 6:47 a.m. Wednesday NES says power has been restored to all customers affected.
