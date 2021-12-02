NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Native American advocates called for Oracle to pause their project in Nashville before it begins as they are fighting for what’s underneath it.
The advocates spoke on Thursday, and city officials listened to a detailed ancient history of Nashville and why they believe the land along we’re standing on is of historical significance. Those advocates told News 4 they were encouraged by the conversation.
State leaders unanimously approved a $65 million economic grant for Oracle to come to Nashville.
The ground has been broken at the oracle site along the East Bank of Nashville and beneath it Native American advocates believe there are thousands year old burial sites.
“Oracle is a very economically powerful company, and I think it can have a salutary influence on the others,” Albert Bender said.
Before the project continues, they are fighting for the city to push Oracle to conduct an archaeological excavation of those burial sites and any other artifacts. They hope other companies along the east bank follow suit.
“We hope that this will provide some kind of leadership to the other commercial stakeholders involved to follow the example of Oracle,” Bender said. “Recognition of these sites and recognition of the importance of Native American history is the key to the future of Nashville, all of Tennessee, and in fact the key to the future of the country.”
According to the city, Oracle has already hired an archaeological firm and says they quote "want to do the right thing."
