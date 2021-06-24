NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - At least two people were rushed to the hospital after a semi crashed into a Nashville home on Thursday afternoon.
The crash was reported near the intersection of Wanda Drive and Elm Hill Pike around 3:30 p.m.
Police on scene said at least two people were taken to the hospital.
Police on the scene here tell me one person taken to the hospital is in critical possibly life threatening condition.@WSMV pic.twitter.com/v1Fxp8UVDS— Tosin Fakile (@TosinfaksTV) June 24, 2021
Authorities said the scene is still active but that no one is trapped inside the building or vehicle. Nashville Fire added that they are helping someone out of a separate vehicle that was involved in the incident.
Our personnel are actively responding to this Motor Vehicle Accident at the corner of Wanda Drive and Elm Hill Pike. No one is trapped in the home or semi. However, we are actively extricating a patient from another involved vehicle. pic.twitter.com/wR8PtAmc2g— Nashville Fire Dept (@NashvilleFD) June 24, 2021
