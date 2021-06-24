Officials tell Tosin Fakile that three cars were involved plus the tractor trailer. One person is in critical condition.

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -  At least two people were rushed to the hospital after a semi crashed into a Nashville home on Thursday afternoon.

The crash was reported near the intersection of Wanda Drive and Elm Hill Pike around 3:30 p.m.

Police on scene said at least two people were taken to the hospital.

Authorities said the scene is still active but that no one is trapped inside the building or vehicle. Nashville Fire added that they are helping someone out of a separate vehicle that was involved in the incident.

