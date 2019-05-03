JOELTON, TN (WSMV) - One person is dead after a crash involving a motorcycle on Interstate 24 at the Whites Creek Pike exit in Joelton.
The man was identified as 34-year-old Jonathan Brymer of Mt. Juliet.
Officers responded to the scene at 6 a.m. after a motorist, who had stopped after they saw a backpack on the shoulder of the exit ramp to Joelton from I-24 East, found Brymer in a grassy area on the opposite side of the guardrail.
The preliminary investigation indicates that Brymer, who was riding a 1998 Yamaha motorcycle, exited from I-24 East to Joelton when, for reasons unknown, he struck the left guardrail and was thrown into the grassy area. The motorcycle traveled approximately 300 feet before coming to rest in the grass.
At 2:15 a.m., a citizen reported that they saw headlights in the trees on I-24 West at the Joelton Exit. An officer responded but did not see anything. Brymer was located on the east side of the Interstate. Brymer was wearing a full face helmet which was located approximately 20 yards away.
There was no evidence of drug or alcohol involvement at the scene.
