NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - After claims that a leasing company was evicting dozens of tenants from a Nashville apartment complex without proper notice, the two parties met Wednesday evening for a public discussion.

Representatives from the leasing company that owns the Mosaic Apartments spoke to an audience of tenants with help from a translator.

They said there's been false information and miscommunication, and said there was never a plan for mass evictions.

Instead, the representatives said tenants whose units were affected by sewage damage from the March flooding will be temporary displaced until necessary repairs are completed.

They say 33 units in total are being worked on now, and that the families can move back into the units once repairs are finished.

"For your health and safety, some of you — some of you, but not all of you — will have to be relocated temporarily from those units, probably for four to six weeks at a vacant unit at Mosaic or a sister property," a representative said.

Tenants told News4 they are still frustrated and confused, and said they've been getting mixed messages from the apartment owners.

Follow News4 for continuing coverage.