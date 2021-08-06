NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - MNPD Detectives arrested 36-year-old William Patrick Searle for 2nd degree murder after supplying another man with a fatal mixture of methamphetamine and fentanyl.
Police said that 31-year-old Nashville man Tyler Smith was found dead on April 14th in his Niagra Drive home as a result of the drugs Searle provided him.
The investigation revealed that Searle delivered the drug mixture to the residence the night before.
Searle is being held on a $150,000 bond.
