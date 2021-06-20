WILSON COUNTY, TENN. (WSMV) - After 37 years, NASCAR has made its way back to the Nashville area to host a weekend full of races.
Fans from all over gathered at the sold out Ally 400 at the Nashville Superspeedway. Among the 38,000 people crowd, fathers and their families celebrated the Father's Day weekend.
Brian Williams told News4 this was a first time thrill for he and his family. "I mean, it's hard to explain really because you have to be there to experience it and sitting down and just the roar of the crowds and the race car itself is nothing else like it," Williams said.
Kyle Larson took the final flag after leading 264 of the 300 laps Sunday afternoon. This was also Larson's fourth consecutive cup win this season.
