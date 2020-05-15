NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Metro Police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead in East Nashville overnight. 

Police tell us they responded to an apartment complex on Dellway Villa for a reported shooting around 8:30 p.m. Thursday.

Officers found a man shot in the chest multiple times in the breezeway of a building. The side of the building and cars were also shot up.

The victim was taken to TriStar Skyline Medical Center where he was pronounced dead. 

Officials say the man killed was not a resident of the apartment complex. An investigation is ongoing. 

