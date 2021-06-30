HOPKINSVILLE, KY (WSMV) - A pursuit by Christian County Sheriff’s deputies led to an officer-involved shooting and the arrest of two suspects on Tuesday night, the sheriff’s office said.
Deputies were attempting to locate Jordan Goodman, who was wanted on multiple felony charges that stemmed from an incident on June 15 when he is accused of running over a woman on a lawnmower in her yard. The woman suffered serious injuries. Goodman fled the scene when he found out law enforcement had been called, leaving her lying in the yard.
Around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday deputies saw a car driven by Goodman in the 9000 block of Miller’s Mill Road and attempted to make a traffic stop. The suspect began to flee and almost struck the deputy on multiple occasions during the pursuit. The vehicle came to a stop in a field off Wayne Hunt Road.
Once the vehicle stopped, deputies surrounded it to try to take Goodman and his passenger into custody. Goodman began to flee again, nearly hitting deputies in the process. One of the deputies shot into the vehicle’s radiator to disable. Both suspects were taken into custody.
Deputies arrested Goodman, 35, and Victoria Becerril, 40. Goodman was wanted in Christian County for multiple felony offenses and a Trigg County warrant for failure to appear. Goodman arrested for the warrants and charged with wanton endangerment first degree, fleeing or evading first degree, speeding, resisting arrest, reckless driving, operating on a suspended or revoked license, criminal mischief first degree. Becerril was charged with resisting arrest and hindering prosecution or apprehension second degree.
Christian County Sheriff Tyler DeArmond requested to Kentucky State Police to conduct the investigation, which is standard for deputy-involved shootings.
