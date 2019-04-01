MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - Murfreesboro Police took a juvenile into custody this weekend who is suspected of firing multiple gunshots after sneaking into a home through a window.
The incident occurred around 4:12 a.m. at a home on the 2000 block of Olympia Pike.
Police say that someone in the home woke up to a noise, and then saw a male juvenile standing outside the bedroom.
The victim says the juvenile fired three shots then went back out the window. Nobody was injured in the shooting.
Investigators found a cell phone and handgun at the scene. The suspected juvenile was later found riding a bike near S. Rutherford Blvd, where police took him into custody.
It appears the suspect knew the victim.
