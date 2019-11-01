NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -- The company that brought the stars of the Walking Dead to various cities for conventions has just lost their second CEO in three months.
Michael DeVault became interim CEO of Walker Stalker Conventions, LLC just a week ago, with hopes of resolving the many issues the organization has faced in the last year.
On Monday, October 28th DeVault took to the main page for the convention organization, announcing the suspension of ticket sales, and "to plot our path forward." ...*we have a path forward*
Thursday evening he announced on his personal Facebook profile that he was stepping down:
"Dear Friends,
Effective at 6:21 pm tonight, I resigned as interim CEO Walker Stalker Convention LLC and all subsidiary properties. I will be taking a few days off from social media and will not b accepting phone calls or texts. If you need me, you may leave me a message or send me an email. -md"
When contacted Friday morning by News4 Problem Solver Caresse Jackman, DeVault expanded upon his statement posted on social media:
"I can confirm I stepped down as interim CEO of Walker Stalker Convention LLC and its subsidiaries effective yesterday evening. While I am grateful for the opportunity I was given to serve this group of fans in an industry I love, after careful consideration and reflection, I realized this position was not a good fit for me. Having realized that, I decided the best course of action for me and for the company was to quickly resign to make way for new leadership."
Jackman has reported previously on the issues the convention faced, as well as the Better Business Bureau related to the company, and most recently of the large group of actors from "The Walking Dead" disavowing the convention.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.