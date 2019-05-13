HOPKINSVILLE, KY (WSMV) - A newly released indictment details how a former army major killed three of his neighbors and then tried to burn the evidence.

The indictment charged Christian “Kit” Martin with murder, arson, burglary and tampering with physical evidence.

Martin once lived across the street from the murder suspects.

Martin was arrested Saturday at the Louisville International Airport more than three years after the body of Calvin Phillips was found shot to death at his home in tiny Pembroke, KY, on Nov. 18, 2015.

The bodies of Phillips’ wife Pam and their next-door neighbor, Ed Dansereau, were later discovered in a burning car in a cornfield nearby.

A News4 I-Team investigation found how Cal Phillips discovered evidence that ultimately lead to Martin’s court martial.

The indictment reads Martin broke into the Phillips’ home at 443 S. Main St. and shot and killed the Phillips and Dansereau.

The indictment details that Martin tried to burn the Phillips home where Cal Phillip’s body lay and took the bodies of Pam Phillips and Ed Dansereau and placed them in her car, which he then set on fire at a nearby cornfield.

“Justice delayed is justice denied and we were denied justice for 3-1/2 years,” said Matt Phillips, son of Cal and Pam.

Phillips said his family is extremely relieved that Martin has been indicted.

Martin told the News4 I-Team in 2016 that he wasn’t worried about being charged in the crimes and that he had surveillance video that showed he was home the night of the murders.

After being convicted in a military court of simple assault and mishandling classified information, Martin moved from Tennessee to North Carolina.

In 2018, he began to work for American Airlines as a pilot, the airline confirmed.

A spokesman for the American Airlines said Martin was not convicted of felony crimes, which would have prevented him from becoming a pilot.

While a News4 I-Team investigation found there are more than 100 pieces of evidence that were awaiting forensic tests, Kentucky Attorney General Andy Beshear would not discuss his evidence at a news conference.

“I can't comment on the evidence. But we believe this will be a very compelling case,” Beshear said.