NASHVILLE (WSMV) – With the warm days in the 70s from last week gone, cold weather is the focus for the rest of the week. It’s important to remember a few tips to stay safe.
The first safety tip is to limit your time outside. But if you must be outside, keep in mind that hypothermia or frostbite can set in within minutes. Make sure to cover any exposed skin and dress in warm layers.
Not only is the human body impacted by the cold, but also the pipes of our homes as well. As it gets colder, especially when temps drop below 20, the water inside of the pipes can expand and burst.
This happened in Texas last winter. Disconnect, drain, and put away any outdoor hoses, and consider insulating all exposed pipes outside.
One of the simplest ways to prevent pipes from bursting in the cold is to let the cold-water drip from the tap. Also, open kitchen or bathroom cabinets to help insulate those pipes from the inside.
Finally, if you are heading out, make sure your heat is never under 55 degrees as this cold weather settles in.
