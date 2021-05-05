Cooper signs Oracle deal

Nashville Mayor John Cooper signs the agreement approved by Metro Council to allow Oracle to begin construction on the East Bank of the Cumberland River.

 Mayor John Cooper's Office/Twitter

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Nashville Mayor John Cooper signed legislation that will allow Oracle to begin construction in Nashville.

Metro Council members voted unanimously on Tuesday night for Oracle to come to Nashville. This was the last hurdle the tech company had to jump before finalizing the plans on the $1.2 billion campus on the East Nashville riverfront.

The proposed investment will transform the cityscape along the East Bank of the Cumberland River into the city’s largest business hub.

In fact, this development of the riverfront will be the largest economic development deal ever made in Tennessee.

“Business has exploded. What’s happening in Nashville is excellent,” said Nashville resident Jeremy Harley.

The deal could also bring in a record number of jobs to Nashville.

Oracle hopes to create 8,500 new jobs in Nashville by end of 2031 with an average annual wage of $110,000.

The project is also expected to bring almost 11,500 jobs building the area and another 10,000 temporary positions during construction.

Cooper tweeted a picture of himself signing the deal.

In a statement to News4, the mayor said:

“This investment will create thousands of quality jobs and help our kids succeed in the digital economy. After a challenging year, this helps kick off Nashville’s next decade of prosperity.”

Construction could begin as early as June.

Oracle looks to come to Nashville

 

