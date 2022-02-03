MEMPHIS, TN (WSMV) – The FBI reminded community members on Wednesday threats on social media can have severe consequences for the offender.
The FBI said that making a threat on social media is no joke. When someone issues a threat over social media, via text, or through email, it is considered a federal crime that the FBI takes very seriously.
“The FBI and our partners analyze and investigate all threats to determine their credibility,” said Special Agent in Charge Douglas M. Korneski of the FBI Memphis Field Office. “Federal, state and local law enforcement then employ a full range of tools to mitigate those threats which are deemed credible.”
Here are some tips on how to avoid making a threat online:
- Don’t ever post or send any hoax threats online…period.
- If you are a target of an online threat, immediately alert your local law enforcement.
- If you see a threat of violence posted on social media, immediately contact local law enforcement or your local FBI office. In addition, the public can always submit a tip to the FBI at tips.fbi.gov.
- Notify authorities but don’t share or forward the threat until law enforcement has had a chance to investigate—this can spread misinformation and cause panic.
The FBI also said that if you know someone who uses social media as an outlet for getting revenge or exerting control, consider talking to them. Parents are also encouraged to speak to their kids about proper social media practices and what can be posted online versus what shouldn’t.
