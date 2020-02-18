NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) — Family members of Fred and Frank Jones, two elderly brothers killed in a house fire February 15 in East Nashville, are expressing their grief and sharing details about the lives of both men.
"We're heartbroken,” says Denise Jones, a cousin of the two men. She spoke by phone from her home in Tucson, Arizona.
“These were two God-fearing men, both very sweet," says Jones.
Jones says Fred, the older brother, was an Army veteran who dealt with a number of injuries during and after his service. A stroke seven years ago left Fred bedridden. Denise says the younger brother, Frank, retired from his teaching job at Tennessee State University to be Fred’s caretaker. Both men were in their late 70’s.
"They were close, they were together all the time, so it's eerie that they died together,” says Jones. “We were saying the only blessing out of this at all is they're together because Fred couldn't have survived without Frank and I know for a fact, Frank would not have been able to carry on without Fred."
Frank, the younger of the two Jones brothers, was an accomplished pianist and songwriter. He was a well-known musician around town who had played at Bluebird Café and Radio Café, before it closed.
Frank was also fluent in several languages. He studied African folklore and linguistics at Indiana University, German language and literature at Goethe University in Germany, Theology and Biblical literature at Northern Baptist Theological Seminary, and French Literature at Lawrence University. Frank Jones taught at TSU for 18 years.
Fred died early Saturday morning in the fire. Frank was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center in critical condition.
"We thought Frank was probably trying to get to Fred because he had a wheelchair by the bed,” says Denise. “Frank, unfortunately, not only had smoke inhalation, he had 3rd degree burns over 50% of his body. I'm thinking he was trying to put the fire out and trying to get to his brother."
Family members have not been told the exact cause of the fire and say they believe it may have been due to space heaters.
Family of the two men are spread around the country and are relying on friends and neighbors of Fred and Frank to help make funeral arrangements.
"I can't get over all the people from Nashville on our friend's page and reaching out to family and how sweet they are and how loving and so willing to help,” says Denise.
