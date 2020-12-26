NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Following the Christmas Day bombing in downtown Nashville, the FAA has declared a temporary flight restriction over the blast zone.
The zone is a one nautical mile radius over the area of the blast. They are labeling it as "National Defense Airspace". The restriction goes through December 30, 2020.
After touring the damage in downtown Nashville on Saturday morning, the governor requested emergency declaration from the president.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.