Passengers boarding an airplane through a boarding bridge

Airport generic

 Santiago Urquijo/Getty Images

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Following the Christmas Day bombing in downtown Nashville, the FAA has declared a temporary flight restriction over the blast zone. 

The zone is a one nautical mile radius over the area of the blast. They are labeling it as "National Defense Airspace". The restriction goes through December 30, 2020. 

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2020 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.