NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - With summer just around the corner, Middle Tennesseans are getting ready to hit the road, but experts are warning of a possible gas shortage.
Matt Kraft is one of the many Nashville drivers who rely on fuel to get them from Point A to Point B.
"I work all across town, so for me to get to the job sites, a fuel shortage would not be a good thing especially the cost of fuel would go up too," Kraft said.
Experts are forecasting a nationwide gas shortage due to a shortage of truck drivers supplying the fuel.
Industry groups believe some drivers looked for other jobs since the demand for gas was low during the pandemic. But now, AAA says the demand is creeping back up.
"It seems like in the last several weeks, whether it's the rollout of the vaccines or whether the weather is improving across the nation — we do know that demand is as high as it was back in 2019," said Sephanie Milani with AAA.
Truck driver David Barnett says the potential shortage could and will impact consumers.
"I would expect a little bit more of a fuel raise along with some markets are going to run short at their fuel pumps," he said.
