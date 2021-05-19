NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Blake Shelton will return to the road beginning Aug. 18, including a stop at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena, with his Friends And Heroes 2021.
Shelton will visit 16 cities for a 17-date run including a Nashville show on Sept. 9.
“A little over a year ago when the world shut down and we had to postpone the tour, I was already in Omaha getting ready for the show that night,” Shelton said in a news release. “I told you we would be back, and I’m thrilled to say we are kicking off the Friends and Heroes 2021 Tour in Omaha. I’m giving everybody in every city plenty of notice – you might as well tell your boss you’re gonna be late to work the next day and pay that babysitter overtime, because we are going to play some country music for y’all until they turn on the lights. And that might not stop us.”
Rescheduled dates from the 2020 run will honor previously purchased tickets, and additional tickets are currently on sale. All new dates will go on sale Thursday, June 10 at 10 a.m. local time.
Tickets to the Bridgestone Arena show will be available at Ticketmaster. “Friends And Heroes 2021 will abide by all local and venue COVID-19 policies.
Shelton’s tour announcement comes ahead of his Body Language launch on Friday. The 12-track studio album includes his 28th career No. 1 record “Happy Anywhere” (with Gwen Stefani) and current Top 15 single “Minimum Wage.”
