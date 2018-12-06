A popular electric scooter company is ramping up its safety efforts on the heels of two crashes this week in Nashville.
Lime set up two scooter hubs at Nissan Stadium Thursday for the Titans game.
“I’ve got a team of operations specialists who are out and about kind of rounding up scooters, making sure they aren’t blocking the sidewalks,” said Lilli Krauss, operations manager for Lime in Nashville.
She says Lime sets up hubs for every major event in Nashville and people not properly storing them is one of the issues. It’s a growing frustration and safety concern across Nashville.
“I see people riding them outside of bike lanes, on sidewalks and I see people not obeying red lights and stop signs,” said Nathan Spiess, who regularly rides scooters.
Just this week, there were two crashes in Nashville involving cars versus scooters.
Krauss says Lime also uses the hubs as an opportunity to remind riders about safety
