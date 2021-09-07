DICKSON, TN (WSMV) - Police are investigating a shooting in Dickson that sent one person to the hospital on Tuesday morning.
Police reported that the shooting was on North Charlotte Street.
Police said the victim, whose name, police did not release age, and gender, is currently in surgery at Horizon Medical Center.
Police did not release any other details at this time. News 4 is heading to the scene and will have updates on air and online.
