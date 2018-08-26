Police are investigating an apparent targeted shooting Saturday night in north Nashville that left one man dead and four others with injuries.
The shooting happened at Cheatham Place Public Housing on the 1500 block of 9th Avenue North just before 11 p.m.
Police say the deceased, Mansfield Rutherford, was celebrating his upcoming 23rd birthday with a group of friends outside the complex.
The group was reportedly approached by two gunmen from across the courtyard who opened fire on the group.
Mansfield was struck in the chest. He was transported to Vanderbilt Medical Center where he died.
His companions, two 18-year-olds, one 24-year-old, and one 32-year-old sustained non-life threatening injuries.
Both gunmen are still at large.
The gunmen were described as two black men in their early 20s wearing black clothes. One suspect is approximately 6-foot-4-inches tall with a heavy build and shoulder-length dreads. The second suspect is approximately 5-foot-10-inches tall with a thin build and light complexion.
Authorities say detectives are investigating if there was an exchange of gunfire between the suspects and victims.
Stay with News4 for updates.
Anyone with information about Rutherford’s murder is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward.
