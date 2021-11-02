NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has closed the investigation of Metro Police officers who shot and killed the man who shot three people inside the Smile Direct Club facility on Antioch Pike in August.

The TBI said Tuesday its investigation had been closed after submitting the findings to District Attorney General Glenn Funk, who requested the case be closed.

Through a memorandum of understanding with Metro Police and the District Attorney’s Office, the TBI investigates all officer-involved shootings in Nashville.

One victim from Antioch Smile Direct Club shooting released from hospital On Wednesday, Metro Police told News4 that Carlton Watson has been treated at the hospital and has been released.

The TBI was asked to investigate after two Metro Police officers shot and killed Antonio King, 22, of Nashville, after he was stopped by officers at the intersection of Antioch Pike and Franklin Limestone Road.

Police said King pointed a semi-automatic pistol with an extended magazine at officers. Officers reportedly ordered King to drop the gun. He was shot by police at the intersection. Metro Police officers Dylan Ramos and Cherelle Kinchoe were placed on administrative duty after the shooting, per department policy.

Police said King, a dayshift employee at Smile Direct Club, walked into the facility just before 6 a.m. during the shift changed and opened fire. Police said King shot security guards Johnny Hardin, 46, and Carlton Watson, 66, and Smile Direct manager Thomas Abbott, 54.