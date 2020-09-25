NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Tennessee House leadership has asked the Tennessee Comptroller's Office to conduct a thorough review of Nashville's use of Federal Coronavirus Relief Fund money.

"The purpose of this review is to provide our members with reliable data and an adequate explanation of both past and future use of all CRF dollars, as well how the state's city and county grant funding allocation was used by Nashville," said the letter from House Speaker Cameron Sexton's office and signed by 11 other House members.

Earlier this month Nashville Mayor John Cooper requested more than $82 million in additional funding from the state to help in the city's recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic. Gov. Bill Lee replied with a letter last week stating the city would not be receiving additional money at the time.

"While our state swiftly provided immediate relief to the business community through the investment of federal dollars into both the unemployment trust fund and the Tennessee Business Relief Program, Nashville has reportedly only used a fraction of available federal funding at this time. Despite tens of millions in unused federal funding, as well as the $10 million in city and county grant funding allocated to Nashville through Tennessee's FY 2020-2021 budget, Mayor Cooper recently requested more than $82 million in additional funding from the state to address the considerable economic impacts," the letter read. "We agree with Governor Lee's decision to decline the mayor's request for these funds, and we believe our General Assembly must have a clearer understanding of how Nashville has managed and prioritized their federal allocation prior to the start of the 2021 legislative session."

The CRF was created by the signing of the CARES Act on March 27. The act set aside $150 billion in emergency assistance for both state and local governments to help mitigate the unexpected economic effects caused by COVID-19.

Nashville was one of 36 municipalities of 500,000 or more residents that were provided direct relief through the CRF. Nashville received a direct allocation of more than $121 million in federal funding to provide critical resources during the ongoing pandemic.

"Despite this significant federal funding allocation, recent reports suggest Nashville is one of the slowest recovering municipalities in the entire nation. It is evident that part of the city's current economic struggles are the result of policies put in place by local officials, which have slowed business recovery efforts," the letter read. "What is still unclear is whether the manner in which available CRF funding has further contributed to Nashville's sluggish economic recovery process."

The leadership requests the information to determine whether Nashville has maintained sufficient internal control measures over the receipt and disbursement of the funds.