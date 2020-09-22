NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Green Hills area appears to have the highest number of active COVID-19 cases based on heat maps released Tuesday by the Metro Nashville Health Department.

The map shows a high concentration of cases in the northern part of the 37215 zip code.

The map also shows a high concentration of cases in the 12 South area of the 37204 and 37212 zip codes.

The areas of southeast Davidson County and the downtown area where there have been a high number of cases in the past have a lower active case count, according to the maps.