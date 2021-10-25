NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - One man was shot after he and two others were in an altercation with another man and two women in the parking lot of the Shell convenience market in the Donelson area.
Police were called to the market at 3696 Bell Road at 12 p.m. after a report of the shooting. Police said the three men got into an altercation with a man and two women in a silver G35 Infinity.
As the three men were walking toward the nearby Thornton’s after the altercation, the Infinity drove by and started shooting at them, striking one of the men.
The victim was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.