Donelson shooting

Police are investigating a shooting in the parking lot of the Shell convenience store on Bell Road in Donelson.

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - One man was shot after he and two others were in an altercation with another man and two women in the parking lot of the Shell convenience market in the Donelson area.

Police were called to the market at 3696 Bell Road at 12 p.m. after a report of the shooting. Police said the three men got into an altercation with a man and two women in a silver G35 Infinity.

Suspect vehicle in Bell Rd. shooting

As the three men were walking toward the nearby Thornton’s after the altercation, the Infinity drove by and started shooting at them, striking one of the men.

The victim was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

 

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2021 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
 

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.