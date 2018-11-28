"I got some clothes for Christmas," said Chareece Williams who was shopping in Nashville.
The store parking lots are packed.
"I'm shopping for some Christmas gifts for friends and family," said Marlyn King.
This year, thanks to the recent tax breaks, shoppers aren't holding back.
"You know you got more money, so you're gonna shop more," said Williams.
The average tax payer is now getting about $200 extra a month.
That comes out to about $2,400 a year.
Experts said that's a good thing.
"For most Americans it's going to drastically help them," said CPA Byron Glover.
However, there is a chance that with all the changes, some people's employers haven't been withholding the proper amounts.
"If maybe their book keeping or their accounting didn't update the withholding tables," said Glover.
Glover said in that case, come tax time, you might actually owe.
There could also be penalties that go along with that.
"I've had clients calling me for the last month or two saying, 'hey am I going to owe something,'" said Glover.
It's December, so at this point, it's too late to change your with holding, but you can avoid any unwanted surprises by calling an accountant.
Have them look at your annual with holding and your year to date income.
Typically, that involves sending them a copy of your last pay stub.
"If you're short on withholding, at least you can anticipate you're going to owe something in April," said Glover.
