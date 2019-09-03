CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A Clarksville city street department worker was killed Tuesday morning in a hit-and-run pedestrian accident involving a tractor-trailer.
According to the city, the worker was on-duty around 8 a.m. at Riverside Drive and College Street when they were struck by the tractor-trailer. The truck reportedly did not stop.
The investigation is currently ongoing.
This is a developing story, stay tuned to News4 for updates.
