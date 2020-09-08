NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - They are playing baseball these days inside First Horizon Park, except it’s not the Nashville Sounds.
This summer everything has been missing at the ballpark. No hotdogs, no souvenirs, no games.
Despite that, the crack of the bat is inside First Horizon Park.
With no sounds in the stands and no Nashville Sounds on the field, the team opened the stadium for batting practice for amateurs. For $35, 60 mph fastballs from a mild machine are yours to hit.
“It’s something that we just thought would be a great idea,” said Chad Seely, Director of Media Relations for the Sounds. “So many people come up to us during the year and say they want to try out to be on the team, so this is, in a way, their chance to basically find out how hard it really is.”
This is a gathering of the no longer in their prime time players. Clearly not as good as they once were, but still enjoying a kids’ game.
For $35, you’re 15 years old again.
“It’s great just to be out here and doing this,” said one of the batters. “So many of us never thought we’d get the chance again, so it’s just fun. We realize the guys who do this for a living are great.”
For information on how you can take batting practice, visit the Nashville Sounds’ website.
