A road is repaired Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021, in McEwen, Tenn. The road was repaired Saturday after heavy rain washed part of it away, but the road was damaged again when more rain fell Saturday night. Heavy rains caused flooding in Middle Tennessee and have resulted in multiple deaths as homes and rural roads were washed away. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

HUMPHREYS COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - President Joe Biden approved a disaster declaration for the state of Tennessee after devastating flooding that killed at least 22 in Humphreys County. 

The president's approval frees up federal funding to assist in state and local recovery efforts in the impacted areas. 

Federal funding is now also available to state and eligible local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations on a cost-sharing basis for emergency protective measures in Humphreys County.

Residents and business owners who sustained losses can start applying for assistance on Wednesday by registering online at http://www.DisasterAssistance.gov or by calling 1-800-621-FEMA (3362) or 1-800-462-7585 (TTY) for the hearing and speech impaired.

The toll-free telephone numbers will operate from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. (local time) seven days a week until further notice. 

As of Tuesday morning, 22 people are confirmed dead and 12 still missing. 

 
 

