NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – The application deadline for the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency 2022 Spring Turkey Quota Hunts is coming up fast.
TWRA sent out a reminder to community members Wednesday regarding the application for hunting codes in Tennessee. Applications will be accepted until 11:59 p.m. (CST) on Jan. 12.
Turkey season will officially begin April 2-May 15 of 2022 and the Young Sportsman Hunt is March 26-27 of 2022.
There are 13 hunts applicants can choose from, but they will only be drawn for one. TWRA said applicants may not use the same hunt code more than once. A computer drawing will be held to determine the successful applications based on the priority drawing system.
There are 13 hunts listed and five youth-only hunts. Youth hunters range from ages 6-16 and can submit one application for the regular quota hunt and one application for the youth-only hunt.
Applications can be made online as gooutdoorstennessee.com, or at a TWRA license agent, or TWRA regional office.
TWRA said a permit fee will not be charged to Annual Sportsman (Type 004), Lifetime Sportsman (Types 402-405) license holders or seniors with an Annual Senior Sportsman License (Type 167). All other license holders will have to pay a $12 fee as well as any other additional charges.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.