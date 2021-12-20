NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Airbnb has announced they will be cracking down and monitoring any parties that may take place in a rental location.
Restrictions have been put in place to prevent any parties as part of the company's anti-party initiative.
For those wishing to rent a one-night location, you must have a history of positive reviews on Airbnb.
For those wishing to book a two-night location, there will be restrictions in place additional to the positive history on Airbnb. As New Year's Eve approaches, technology will be used to monitor for last minute two-night stay bookings by local guests or those with negative review history.
For the holiday, Airbnb says they will also expand these restrictions into three-night renters as well.
The technology will all focus on local reservations and help monitor for possible parties are disruptive activity.
If you have a positive review history, there will be no issues with booking a site for any amount of nights for the holiday.
