Airbnb website

Airbnb is blocking one-night reservations over NYE.

 Postmodern Studio/Shutterstock

NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Airbnb has announced they will be cracking down and monitoring any parties that may take place in a rental location. 

Restrictions have been put in place to prevent any parties as part of the company's anti-party initiative.

For those wishing to rent a one-night location, you must have a history of positive reviews on Airbnb.

For those wishing to book a two-night location, there will be restrictions in place additional to the positive history on Airbnb. As New Year's Eve approaches, technology will be used to monitor for last minute two-night stay bookings by local guests or those with negative review history.

For the holiday, Airbnb says they will also expand these restrictions into three-night renters as well.

The technology will all focus on local reservations and help monitor for possible parties are disruptive activity.

If you have a positive review history, there will be no issues with booking a site for any amount of nights for the holiday.

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2020 WSMV  All rights reserved.

Tags

Content Producer

Blake was born and raised in Central Ohio where he began working in TV broadcast in 2011 before moving into morning radio. Blake joined the WSMV team in October 2019. Any news stories and ideas can be sent directly to blake.summers@wsmv.com

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.