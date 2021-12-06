HARTSVILLE, TN (WSMV) – One of the school buses in Trousdale County is likely a total loss after being flipped over by strong winds and then, being hit by a 5th-wheel camper on Monday morning.
Around 6:20 a.m., Trousdale County School District Superintendent of Schools Clint Satterfield said winds flipped over a 5th-wheel camper onto a school bus that was stationed at a driver's home.
"It's unbelievable," Satterfield said. "It looks like he was playing with a Matchbox set. It looked like he turned the bus over on its sides and then took up the camper and put it on top. "
Satterfield said it is a "miracle" that the crash injured no one. The bus driver could crawl out of the emergency hatch on top and is OK. No students were on the bus at the time.
The bus driver not only has damage to the bus, but Satterfield said his home is damaged as well as several trees, and he lost horses to the storm.
Satterfield said he has already been around Trousdale County to check on the bus driver and believes the damage is from the tornado.
Satterfield said they would be evaluating the storm damage from early Monday morning, and Trousdale County Schools will be closed for the rest of the day. The schools will resume on Tuesday.
There are several downed trees on roads throughout Trousdale County.
