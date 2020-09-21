NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - News4 is partnering with Book'Em for The Big Book Drive this week.
The Big Book DRIVE is a city wide book drive and fundraisers designed to bring books to Nashville's kids and garner community wide support as children, teachers and schools begin a challenging school year.
This literacy-driven initiative has two main components: A week-long book drive to collect as many books as possile, culminating with a drive-through car parade to bring all the books together, raise money for Book'em and come together as a community to celebrate Nashville's kids.
Individuals, families, schools, community groups, companies and more are invited to participate by hosting a book drive (virtual or in person), making a donation, and/or participating in the car parade.
Click here to sign up to participate in the Car Parade on Saturday. The parade will include Loveless Cafe biscuits and Bongo Java Coffee for the first 250 guests.
Those in the parade can also enter the car decorating contest by Nokian Tyres to win prizes from local businesses.
Books can be donated at one of the following public donation sites:
- TITLE Boxing Studios (East Nashville, Downtown and Green Hills)
- Ford Ice Centers (Antioch and Bellevue)
- Half Price Books, White Bridge Pike
- YMCA of Green Hills
- Glencliff High School
- Crieve Hall Elementary School
For information or to sign up for the car parade, click here.
