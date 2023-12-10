National Weather Service reports EF-3 tornado touched down in Montgomery County

The storm continued through Todd and Logan counties in Kentucky as an EF-2 tornado before lifting.
Tornado on the ground in Montgomery County.
Tornado on the ground in Montgomery County.(WSMV)
By Chuck Morris
Published: Dec. 10, 2023 at 4:58 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The National Weather Service said in a preliminary report an EF-3 tornado touched down in Montgomery County on Saturday.

Officials have not determined the strength of the tornado that touched down in the Madison and Hendersonville areas.

According to the report, the width of the tornado, which reached speeds of 150 mph, was 600 yards wide. The length of the path is to be determined.

After the tornado left Montgomery County, it continued into Todd County, Kentucky.

The National Weather Service said the tornado decreased in size to an EF-2 tornado with winds around 125 mph.

The tornado traveled 13.2 miles in Todd County before exiting into Logan County. The maximum width was 440 yards. It entered the county about five miles west of Guthrie, Kentucky, and continued through the county before exiting on the south side of Allensville, Kentucky.

The tornado continued for around 18 miles through Logan County before lifting. The National Weather Service said it was still an EF-2 tornado there with winds around 115 mph.

Storm surveys in Davidson and Sumner counties are underway.

