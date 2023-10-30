Deputies investigating home invasion in Coffee County; possible suspects on the run

One person, a possible suspect, was shot during the home invasion, and there are possibly one to two more suspects on foot in Beechgrove, authorities said.
MANCHESTER, Tenn. (WSMV) – The Coffee County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a home invasion in the Beechgrove area Monday morning.

In a Facebook post, the sheriff’s office said one person, a possible suspect, was shot during the home invasion, and there are possibly one to two more suspects on foot in the Beechgrove area. It’s possible the suspects are near McBrides Branch Road, Murfreesboro Highway and Oscar Crowell Road, deputies said.

The CCSO warns residents to be cautious Monday morning.

If you see anybody suspicious walking, you’re urged to call 911.

