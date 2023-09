Man dies after shooting at apartment complex in Clarksville

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - One man is dead, and a search is underway after a shooting at the Grand View Apartments on Wednesday night, Clarksville Police said.

Clarksville officers were called to the apartment complex, located at 376 S. Lancaster Road, at about 8 p.m. for a possible shooting. Officers found a man had been shot in the chest. He was taken to Tennova Healthcare in critical condition and later died, according to police.

Witnesses told police they saw a dark-colored vehicle with dark-tinted windows leave the scene. Police do not believe the suspects are in the immediate area.

Anyone with information or video of the incident is asked to call Clarksville Police immediately.

