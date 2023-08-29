1 hospitalized after shooting at North Nashville gas station

One man was taken to Skyline Medical for treatment of his injuries.
By Caleb Wethington
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 5:08 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police are investigating a shooting at a North Nashville gas station that left one man hospitalized.

The shooting occurred at about 3:40 p.m. on Tuesday at a Citgo station. Police have Brick Church Pike closed off as they investigate.

One man was taken to Skyline Medical for treatment of his injuries. No other information has been released at this time.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

