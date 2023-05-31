Two people jump from upstairs window, 2 more rescued from house fire in Portland

Fire officials say a couple of pets inside the home did not survive.
Emergency light (FILE)
Emergency light (FILE)
By Caleb Wethington
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 5:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Two people jumped from an upstairs window and two others were rescued by firefighters during a house fire in Portland, according to the Portland Fire Department.

The house fire began sometime in the afternoon in the 100 block of Demase Street, fire officials said. Four people were trapped in the upstairs area of the home.

PFD said two people jumped from an upstairs window to escape the fire while two other people were rescued by firefighters when crews arrived at the scene. Fire crews were able to contain the fire in the upstairs area.

All four victims were taken to the hospital to be checked out, and their condition is unknown at this time. Fire officials said a couple of pets inside the home did not survive.

