Eric Church among newest inductees to Music City Walk of Fame

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Music City Walk of Fame will be inducting four new members on Thursday and the public is invited to attend the ceremony.

Multi-platinum country artist Eric Church will be celebrated on Thursday morning with the 98th star, along with Joe and Linda Chambers, who founded the Musicians Hall of Fame and Museum, who will take the 99th star. Joe Chambers passed away on Sept. 28, 2022.

Earning the 100th star on the Walk of Fame will be the president of the Nashville Convention and Visitors Corp., Butch Spyridon, who will be retiring from his role after 32 years.

Country music icon Garth Brooks will induct both Spyridon and the Chambers.

The Music City Walk of Fame was created in 2006 on Nashville’s Music Mile, a roughly one-mile stretch that connects downtown to Music Row. Permanent sidewalk medallions with the names of each inductee are displayed in a star design.

