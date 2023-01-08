Man dies after being shot inside vacant Nashville apartment


Metro Police are investigating a fatal shooting inside a vacant apartment on University Court.
Metro Police are investigating a fatal shooting inside a vacant apartment on University Court.(WSMV)
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police said a man shot inside a vacant apartment on Saturday morning in the Sudekum Apartments on University Court has died.

When officers arrived at the scene around 6:30 a.m., they saw the victim, tentatively identified as a 19-year-old Nashville man, laying on the floor inside the apartment. Police do not know how he got into the apartment.

The victim was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where he died. He did not have any identification. The medical examiner will be working to identify him.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

