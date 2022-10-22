Woman stabbed in the face by drunk boyfriend

MADISON, Tenn. (WSMV) - On Thursday, Madison patrol officers responded to a woman who reported a domestic stabbing at her and her boyfriend’s shared residence.

According to an affidavit, the woman received a call late at night from her boyfriend, 35-year-old Dejuan Coleman, asking her to pick him up. The woman told officers Coleman sounded intoxicated.

After picking him up, the woman said Coleman was mumbling, listening to loud music, and walking in and out of the room. All of these behaviors were normal when he drank, according to the woman.

The two got into bed and the woman assumed Coleman would immediately go to sleep.

Instead, Coleman asked the victim if she was tired of him, to which she responded that she was tired of his drinking. Shortly after, the woman felt a striking blow to the left side of her face.

The woman then realized she had been stabbed.

After pulling the knife out of her face, she locked Coleman out of the room and called the police. She was transported to Skyline hospital shortly after with non-life-threatening injuries.

According to the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office, Coleman was arrested on Thursday, Oct. 20, and has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Coleman’s bond is set at $150,000.

