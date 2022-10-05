Circumcision protest in downtown Knoxville

The Bloodstained Men and Their Friends are a traveling protest organization that has made a stop in Knoxville.
A group of men protesting circumcisions
A group of men protesting circumcisions
By Carissa Simpson
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 2:11 PM CDT
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Wednesday, men stood on the corner of Kingston Pike and Northshore Drive to protest male circumcision.

The Bloodstained Men and Their Friends, a traveling protest organization, made a stop in Knoxville from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. The group was dressed in all white with red stains in the groin area and held signs saying, “Circumcision is sexual mutilation” and “Circumcision is cruelty to boys.”

“Our bloodstained suit serves as an arresting visual reminder that circumcision affects its victims for life,” officials with the organization said in a statement sent to WVLT News.

The Bloodstained Men and Their Friends is a non-profit organization “dedicated to giving victims of genital cutting a voice,” according to their Facebook page.

Knoxville is just one stop on their 13-day protest tour. To view the schedule, visit their website.

