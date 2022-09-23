Wrong-way crash on Briley Parkway kills both drivers

A truck was driving the wrong way on Briley Pkwy. and slammed into an SUV near County Hospital Road.
By Tony Garcia
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 5:19 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police are investigating a crash that claimed that life of two people on Thursday night in West Nashville.

According to police, two vehicles travelling in opposite directions collided on the northbound side of Briley Parkway near County Hospital Road around 11:30 p.m. on Thursday. Both drivers died as a result of the crash.

The road was closed overnight for the investigation and for crews to clear the wreckage.

Police at the scene of a deadly crash on Briley Pkwy.
Police at the scene of a deadly crash on Briley Pkwy.(WSMV)

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

wsmv children's memory garden
Metro Parks to open redesigned Garden
WSMV head-on crash
Two drivers killed in wrong-way crash
WSMV white SUV
White SUV sought in deadly hit-and-run
wsmv four car wreck
Four car wreck in Clarksville
Redesigned Children's Memory Garden to open in October
Metro Parks to open redesigned Children’s Memory Garden