Wrong-way crash on Briley Parkway kills both drivers

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police are investigating a crash that claimed that life of two people on Thursday night in West Nashville.

According to police, two vehicles travelling in opposite directions collided on the northbound side of Briley Parkway near County Hospital Road around 11:30 p.m. on Thursday. Both drivers died as a result of the crash.

The road was closed overnight for the investigation and for crews to clear the wreckage.

Police at the scene of a deadly crash on Briley Pkwy. (WSMV)

