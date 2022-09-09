VIDEO: Drag show causes controversy at TN Tech, University officials respond

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Tennessee Tech University President Phil Oldham issued a statement after a video of a drag show on campus began circulating on social media Wednesday.

The controversy began when Landon Starbuck, wife of Director Robby Starbuck, posted a video on Twitter of a drag show that occurred on stage on the Tennessee Tech campus.

In the video, Starbuck notes young children giving the performer cash and claiming that the performance was “meant to mock Christians.” She goes on to call out the University for allowing the show she believed was “not appropriate for the young audience.”

Tennessee Tech University hosted a drag show that had little kids handing cash to the drag queen who was performing a dance clearly meant to mock Christians. Every parent who pays to send their kids to @tennesseetech deserves to know that this is what they’re allowing on campus. pic.twitter.com/Q4I9uR2tcT — Landon Starbuck (@LandonStarbuck) September 7, 2022

After the video caught the attention of many on social media, Oldham issued the following statement:

I am disturbed and dismayed about the activities in a video circulating on social media from a recent event on Tennessee Tech’s campus. I do not feel the activities in the video represent Tech’s values, and I do not condone explicit activity where minors are present. I also am offended by disparaging mockery toward any religious group. To be clear, this was not a university sponsored event. No university funds were used. Two registered student groups facilitated the scheduling and promotion of the event. Although registered student organizations have the ability to reserve space on campus, the programming should not include obscene, lewd or explicit activities. The university is investigating the activities that took place at this event and the circumstances surrounding its scheduling and promotion. As of now, all public events scheduled on campus by these sponsoring organizations are cancelled pending a review. All students, faculty and staff deserve care and consideration, as well as representation and respect. The investigation focuses on the inappropriate involvement of minors and a review of our policies and procedures.

The video said the University’s theater group, Backdoor Playhouse, was responsible for the event.

WSMV4 reached out to Backdoor Playhouse and has not received a response.

