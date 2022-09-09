VIDEO: Drag show causes controversy at TN Tech, University officials respond


By Mary Alice Royse
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 10:05 PM CDT
COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Tennessee Tech University President Phil Oldham issued a statement after a video of a drag show on campus began circulating on social media Wednesday.

The controversy began when Landon Starbuck, wife of Director Robby Starbuck, posted a video on Twitter of a drag show that occurred on stage on the Tennessee Tech campus.

In the video, Starbuck notes young children giving the performer cash and claiming that the performance was “meant to mock Christians.” She goes on to call out the University for allowing the show she believed was “not appropriate for the young audience.”

After the video caught the attention of many on social media, Oldham issued the following statement:

The video said the University’s theater group, Backdoor Playhouse, was responsible for the event.

WSMV4 reached out to Backdoor Playhouse and has not received a response.

