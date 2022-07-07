Clarksville Police investigating road rage shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Clarksville Police said a man was shot Thursday afternoon in an apparent road rage incident on Wilma Rudolph Boulevard.

Police responded to a 911 call regarding shots fired in the area of Wilma Rudolph Boulevard and Old Trenton Road just after 4 p.m. The man was shot at by the passenger of another vehicle, according to police. The victim ran off the road and into a small ditch and the suspect left the area.

Police said the victim was taken to Tennova Healthcare for treatment.

Wilma Rudolph Boulevard was reduced to one lane in each direction during the initial investigation. Police urged motorists to find an alternate route until the scene was cleared.

Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 931-648-0656. To remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward, call the Clarksville Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Tipsline at 931-645-8477 or submit a tip online.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.