Advertisement

Clarksville Police investigating road rage shooting


By Chuck Morris
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 5:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Clarksville Police said a man was shot Thursday afternoon in an apparent road rage incident on Wilma Rudolph Boulevard.

Police responded to a 911 call regarding shots fired in the area of Wilma Rudolph Boulevard and Old Trenton Road just after 4 p.m. The man was shot at by the passenger of another vehicle, according to police. The victim ran off the road and into a small ditch and the suspect left the area.

Police said the victim was taken to Tennova Healthcare for treatment.

Wilma Rudolph Boulevard was reduced to one lane in each direction during the initial investigation. Police urged motorists to find an alternate route until the scene was cleared.

Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 931-648-0656. To remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward, call the Clarksville Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Tipsline at 931-645-8477 or submit a tip online.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Woman worried she can't afford a new place
Rent on the rise: Woman struggles to keep home
Woman worried she can't afford a new place
Woman worried she can't afford a new place
Diane Nash receives presidential medal of freedom
Diane Nash receives presidential medal of freedom
Neighbors upset with proposed development
Neighbors upset with proposed development
1st case of monkeypox confirmed in Davidson County
1st case of monkeypox confirmed in Davidson County